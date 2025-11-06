Listen Live

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
Entertainment

The Trailer For Upcoming Jackson Biopic Has Been Released

The Trailer For Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic Has Been Released

A first look at the upcoming biopic chronicling the life and legacy of the legendary Michael Jackson has been unveiled through a captivating trailer release.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael
Source: Michael / General

The first official trailer for Michael Jackson’s upcoming biopic, Michael, has arrived — and the internet is buzzing. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson (son of Jermaine Jackson), the teaser promises a big-screen return of the “King of Pop.” In roughly a minute, the trailer delivers Jaafar embodying Michael—voice, moves, stage presence. A rapid montage of early solo-career performances, the Jackson 5 roots, and signature costumes. Big set pieces: recreation of major shows, hints at the intensity of fame. 

For many, Michael Jackson’s catalog is more than music—it’s childhood, its identity. This trailer taps into that. “The teaser is out… time to re-learn the moonwalk!” one fan said. 

 Critics and fans alike are snatching up the fact that Jaafar looks and sounds close to Michael. One wrote: “The voice is so accurate I gasped.” mint+1
Scale & spectacle: The production leans big—over 30 songs, elaborate sets, full-on recreations. 

The trailer doesn’t just plug a film—it re-introduces Michael the icon in cinematic form, inviting both longtime fans and new audiences to remember, relearn, reconsider.

While the choices are bold, the trailer and surrounding chatter signal some deeper issues:
Selective storytelling: The trailer gives us the adoration, the spectacle, the ascent — but less of the complexity. One headline notes the film “seemingly avoiding any of the more troubling aspects of his personal life.” Consequence
Family involvement & authenticity: Jaafar is a member of the Jackson clan, and the estate is on board—but that doesn’t mean everyone close to Michael is satisfied. 

The movie was originally slated for earlier release; it’s now set for April 24 2026. Delays + reshoots = raised eyebrows. 

If you’ve ever hit “Billie Jean” or tried the moonwalk in a mirror, this trailer delivers the moment you’ve been waiting for. But it also asks: are we ready for all of Michael’s story—when the lights fade and the crowd stops screaming?

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 Reveals Health Issue That Hindered His Rapping Ability

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event

Zohran Mamdani's Victory Music Was Ja Rule's "New York" - 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Hello, It's A BOY: Stefon Diggs Shares Cardi B’s Baby Gender

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown

News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

News

Baton Rouge Rapper Young Bleed Dead At 51

Vote
Politics

Texas Election Results

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close