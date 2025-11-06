The Trailer For Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic Has Been Released

Source: Michael / General

The first official trailer for Michael Jackson’s upcoming biopic, Michael, has arrived — and the internet is buzzing. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson (son of Jermaine Jackson), the teaser promises a big-screen return of the “King of Pop.” In roughly a minute, the trailer delivers Jaafar embodying Michael—voice, moves, stage presence. A rapid montage of early solo-career performances, the Jackson 5 roots, and signature costumes. Big set pieces: recreation of major shows, hints at the intensity of fame.



For many, Michael Jackson’s catalog is more than music—it’s childhood, its identity. This trailer taps into that. “The teaser is out… time to re-learn the moonwalk!” one fan said.



Critics and fans alike are snatching up the fact that Jaafar looks and sounds close to Michael. One wrote: “The voice is so accurate I gasped.” mint+1

Scale & spectacle: The production leans big—over 30 songs, elaborate sets, full-on recreations.



The trailer doesn’t just plug a film—it re-introduces Michael the icon in cinematic form, inviting both longtime fans and new audiences to remember, relearn, reconsider.



While the choices are bold, the trailer and surrounding chatter signal some deeper issues:

Selective storytelling: The trailer gives us the adoration, the spectacle, the ascent — but less of the complexity. One headline notes the film “seemingly avoiding any of the more troubling aspects of his personal life.” Consequence

Family involvement & authenticity: Jaafar is a member of the Jackson clan, and the estate is on board—but that doesn’t mean everyone close to Michael is satisfied.



The movie was originally slated for earlier release; it’s now set for April 24 2026. Delays + reshoots = raised eyebrows.



If you’ve ever hit “Billie Jean” or tried the moonwalk in a mirror, this trailer delivers the moment you’ve been waiting for. But it also asks: are we ready for all of Michael’s story—when the lights fade and the crowd stops screaming?