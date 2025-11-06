DFW, Love Field Among Airports Affected by Government Shutdown

Source: Jay L Clendenin / Getty

If you’re catching flights this weekend, you might want to double-check your ticket. The FAA just announced it’s cutting air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports across the country — and yep, that includes DFW International and Dallas Love Field.

The move comes as air traffic controllers have been working without pay since the government shutdown started October 1st. Many are stretched thin or calling out, and the FAA says this cutback is about keeping the skies safe while giving the crew some breathing room.

Translation? Fewer flights, longer waits, and a lot of stressed-out travelers. FAA officials say this could hit 3,500 to 4,000 flights a day nationwide, right as we roll into the Thanksgiving travel rush.

At DFW, the reduction could impact flights from American Airlines, Delta, United, Spirit, Frontier, Alaska, JetBlue, and even international carriers like British Airways and Qantas. Over at Love Field, Southwest Airlines — the hometown favorite — says it’s waiting for more info from the FAA but expects most travelers won’t feel the squeeze too hard.

Still, if you’re flying out of North Texas, go ahead and get to the airport early, check your flight status, and pack your patience.

The shutdown might be a D.C. problem, but it’s definitely being felt here in the Metroplex — on the ground and in the air.

