Texas Election Day: Voting Info for Nov. 4

Texans vote Nov. 4 on statewide amendments and local races. Polls open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. — bring an approved ID. Check your registration and know what to bring before you vote.

Published on November 4, 2025

Source: Ion Digital / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

On Nov 4th Texas voters will cast a vote on state constitutional amendments and local races. All registered Texas voters will be able to vote on state constitutional amendments. on election day Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those already in line when polls close will be allowed to cast their votes.

Check vote registration status

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. acceptable forms of ID include

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification

  • Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
  • Copy of or original current utility bill
  • Copy of or original bank statement
  • Copy of or original government check
  • Copy of or original paycheck
  • Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Where can you vote

