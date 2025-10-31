Listen Live
Myths, Madness and the Moon’s Dirty Little Secret

Published on October 31, 2025

Every month, the big glowing rock in the sky rolls out for its headlining act, the full moon and suddenly everyone’s acting weird. Cops swear crime spikes, ER nurses brace for chaos and your neighbor’s dog howls like it’s auditioning for a horror movie. The full moon really turning us all into lunatics or is it just bad lighting and late-night pizza?

The Myths That Just Won’t Die:
For centuries, folks have blamed full moons for everything from wild behavior to wolf transformations. Ancient Romans even coined the term “lunatic” from luna that’s Latin for “moon,” my friend. Superstitions say you’ll sleep less, fight more and maybe even go a little primal. Honestly? Try finding a cop or paramedic who doesn’t have a full-moon story, fights, freakouts, and flat-out nonsense seem to go up.

The (Boring) Science Behind It:
Here’s the twist, research says most of it’s just in our heads. Studies show no consistent spike in crime, ER visits or madness during full moons. Turns out, we’re just looking for weirdness when that big shiny orb shows up. It’s confirmation bias at its finest, you remember the crazy full moon nights and forget the quiet ones.

The Real Culprit:
Sleep. The moon’s extra brightness messes with your body clock, making it harder to fall asleep. Less sleep + crankier humans = more “lunatic” behavior. A couple beers and a barking dog and suddenly it’s “the moon’s fault.”

Bottom Line:
The full moon doesn’t cause chaos it just shines a spotlight on it. So, next time someone blames their bad mood or bad haircut on lunar energy, just nod and smile. Werewolves, after all, need believers.

