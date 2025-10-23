Listen Live
NFL Refuses To Reconsider Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

NFL Stands 10 Toes Behind Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance: "We're Confident It's Going To Be A Great Show"

Roger Goodell defended Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show amid conservative backlash.

Published on October 23, 2025

Bad Bunny Performs at Crypto.com Arena
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

When it comes to Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, the NFL isn’t budging. 

Conservatives have been outraged since he was named to give the halftime gig. But at the press conference following the NFL’s annual fall meeting, Roger Goodell defended the Puerto Rican-born superstar and said he wasn’t surprised that, like any other performer, he’s got some detractors.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

However, he added, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Goodell recognizes that the numbers don’t lie, and Bad Bunny’s popularity is clear, thanks to stats like leading the Latin Grammys with 12 nominations and being the second most-streamed artist on Spotify of all time, only trailing behind Taylor Swift.

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said. “That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value.”

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he’s used his platform to criticize American politics in the past, namely mocking Trump and even avoiding (and missing out on millions) by refusing to tour America because he feared ICE would arrest his fans at concert venues.

So, the right side of the aisle has remained so angry with the choice that they’re campaigning to have their own “All-American Halftime Show” organized by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. The nonprofit even released a questionnaire asking followers which types of performers they’d like to see: Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip-Hop, Pop, Worship, and a more pointed option: “Anything in English.”

Several performers have turned down invitations to perform—including George Strait, despite a petition in his favor with 70,000 signatures— but TPUSA promises it will celebrate “Faith, Family & Freedom.”

Trump also hasn’t said whether he’ll attend the Super Bowl on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, but was dismissive when asked about Bad Bunny on Newsmax, saying, “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s crazy.”

He added, “Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

See how social media has been reacting to the Bad Bunny Super Bowl controversy below.

