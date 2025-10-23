G Herbo Calls Out DJ Vlad For Exploiting Rappers

Source: Victoria McGraw (victoriasaidit) / Radio One Digital

The Chicago rapper G Herbo is sending a loud, clear message to media personality DJ Vlad: the days of being used as a content piece are over.

In a blistering Instagram post on October 21, 2025, G Herbo called out Vlad for what he described as exploitative interview tactics—painting a picture of a system where rappers’ trauma and street stories are monetized, while their well-being gets ignored.



G Herbo wrote: “Vlad you didn’t do nothing for me. Like nothing at all… You think the interviews we did made me blow up? YOU GOTTA BE SH__N ME!!! You called me every time, not the other way around!!”



Finally, G Herbo declared he will no longer appear on VladTV — not out of fear, but principle:

“I do what I wanna do… That’s exactly why I’m not showing up for your goofy self.”





Hip-hop has always lived at the intersection of art, alleyways, and authenticity. But when cameras roll, the weight of a story doesn’t disappear—it amplifies. G Herbo calling out DJ Vlad reminds us that behind every viral clip there’s a human being with a name, a past, and repercussions.

It’s more than just “camera vs. block”—it’s about respect, agency, and ownership. If you’re sharing someone’s life, you owe them more than a follow-count.