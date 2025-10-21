Listen Live
News

Texas Corrections Officer Fired For Smuggling Chicken Wings To Inmate

25-year-old Travis County corrections officer was fired and charged after sneaking mango habanero wings to an inmate in exchange for $50 via Cash App

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rows of locked prison cells , Alcatraz, San Francisco, California.
Source: slobo / Getty

TRENDING: Millions Could Lose Food Assistance By November

25-year-old Travis County corrections officer Amos Nyanway was fired earlier this week and is facing a contraband charge for smuggling food to an inmate. He was charged with Contraband in a Correctional Facility, which is a class B misdemeanor. Amos was booked into the Travis County jail and later released on bond.

Court documents state that his operation was exposed on August 21, 2025, when another corrections officer was monitoring an inmate’s phone calls and overheard him tell a family member that corrections officer Amos agreed to get him some mango habanero chicken wings from Wingstop if he cashapped him $50.

When officials replayed the footage from the cameras, surveillance showed Amos eating some of the wings and then giving them to the inmate. Jail employees can not provide contraband to inmates, which also includes unauthorized food, according to Texas laws.

“I’m disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer made such a foolish decision. We hold our employees to a high standard of conduct and accountability. We simply cannot tolerate contraband of any type being brought into our secure facilities,” says Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Close-up of supermarket grapes in trays on shelves, copy space.
News

Millions Could Lose Food Assistance By November

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

Celebrity

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Prengnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close