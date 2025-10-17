Trevon Diggs Won’t Play Sunday Against Commanders

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

This will be a huge blow to the Dallas defense in this game. Diggs’ absence this Sunday will mark the third missed game of this season due to injuries.

Caelen Carson is likely to be activated to the 53-man roster this weekend due to being a full participant in each practice for the past 2 weeks.

Kaiir Elam is said to step in as a starter with Diggs sidelined.

At this time, the nature of Trevon Diggs’ injury is unknown. The story is still developing.