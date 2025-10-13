Coco Jones Joins the Kehlani “Folded” Remix Wave

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Coco Jones Joins the “Folded” Remix Wave

Kehlani’s “Folded” era just keeps getting bigger — and this week, Coco Jones officially added her name to the star-studded list of artists putting their own soulful spin on the viral hit.



After remixes from Brandy, Toni Braxton, JoJo, and Mario set social media on fire, Coco’s take on the track brings that signature powerhouse vocal and emotional delivery fans have come to love.

The Bel-Air star and Grammy winner teased her version on Instagram, instantly drawing thousands of comments and reposts across R&B Twitter and TikTok.



“Kehlani really made something special with this one,” Coco said in her post. “Had to fold my heart into it too.”



Her smooth yet commanding performance gives “Folded” a church-meets-Neo-Soul feel — perfectly in line with the song’s raw emotion and minimalist production.

Within hours, Kehlani herself jumped into the comments showing love, writing “you ATE. 🖤✨”





