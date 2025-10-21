Listen Live
🌟 STAR GAZING with Spaceboifresh and Classik Mussik 🌟

Spaceboifresh invites you to embark on a starry-eyed journey through the wonderful sounds of the rising stars in Dallas.

Published on October 21, 2025

Star Gazing Classik Mussik and Lil Ronny Motha F
Source: Spaceboifresh / Gabriel Moore

On this week’s episode of The Beat Invasion, the spotlight segment Star Gazing continues to shine bright on the rising stars of the DFW metroplex and beyond. This week’s featured artist is Classik Mussik, premiering his high-energy new single “Julio Magic” featuring Texas legend Lil Ronny Motha F. Known for his viral hit “Circle” and for helping put Dallas club music on the national map, Lil Ronny brings that same undeniable fire and energy that makes this record sound like a Top 40 hit.

What’s even more impressive is the story behind the track — Classik originally wrote “Julio Magic” for Ty Dolla $ign, but after industry insider 88 heard it, he encouraged Classik to keep it for himself. That decision clearly paid off, because the song captures a fresh, electric vibe that feels both mainstream and true to DFW’s sound.

Star Gazing, hosted by Spaceboifresh, was created to highlight emerging artists who are shaping the culture and setting new standards for creativity in the city. Follow @ClassikMussik for more music, and @Spaceboifresh for exclusive insights on the next generation of rising stars lighting up the industry.

