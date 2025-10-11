Red River Rivalry 2025: Texas vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl

Source: General / Radio One

Every mid-October, Dallas becomes the stage for one of college football’s biggest games: the Red River Rivalry. This year, it’s back at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park with Texas vs Oklahoma facing off.

What gives Red River so much hype is how it folds into the State Fair of Texas. The game is embedded in the fair schedule, gates open early, fans roam the fairgrounds, and it isn’t just about the gridiron at first; it’s about food, games, rides, and fun.

Dallas was chosen decades ago as a “neutral” but convenient site between Norman and Austin, where teams are located. Since 1932, the game has mostly settled into the Cotton Bowl during Fair time.

In odd-numbered years, Texas is the “designated home” team; in even years, Oklahoma gets that advantage.

Once you step inside the stadium, you’ll see one side in burnt orange and the other side in crimson/scarlet, a visible representation of fan loyalties. The stadium is often split down the 50-yard line.

This year’s matchup, fans are looking forward to the performance of

Arch Manning is making his first Red River start after sitting behind others for two seasons.

Along with Oklahoma’s QB John Mateer, who is recovering from thumb surgery, but is listed as probable.

Oklahoma’s defense is among the best in the country, giving up very few points per game. Texas, though under pressure, has shown flashes of solid defensive performance this season. The crowd energy at the Cotton Bowl always becomes a factor.

This Saturday, the Cotton Bowl will be filled with voices from alumni, students, fairgoers, and die-hard fans all together. The fair, the tailgating, and the pregame rituals all lead to that moment when the Longhorns and Sooners collide.

This is more than a game; it’s an annual Texan-Oklahoman living tradition, and a cultural marker. And whether you bleed burnt orange or crimson, or you’re just there for the experience, Red River delivers.

Red River Rivalry 2025: Texas vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl was originally published on majic945.com