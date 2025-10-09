Listen Live
Local

Fort Worth Puts Some Real Respect on Leon Bridges’ Name

Fort Worth honors Leon Bridges with his own street near where he recorded Coming Home. A soulful hometown tribute to the city’s favorite son.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Leon Bridges Performs At The Pacific Coliseum
Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

FORT WORTH, TX — The city just gave one of its brightest stars his flowers—literally on a street sign. This week, Fort Worth renamed a stretch of South Calhoun Street after Grammy-winning soul singer Leon Bridges, officially marking the area between East Vickery Boulevard and East Broadway Avenue as “Leon Bridges — S. Calhoun St.”

And yeah, that’s right where it all started for him.

The unveiling went down Tuesday afternoon in true hometown fashion—good weather, good energy, and a crowd full of fans, family, and folks who watched Leon’s come-up firsthand. City leaders, including Mayor Mattie Parker, joined Bridges to pull back the cover on the brand-new sign topper right by Niles City Sound, the studio where he recorded his breakout album Coming Home.

Dressed smooth as ever in a Western-inspired fit, Leon soaked in the moment. “This holds so much gravity,” he said. “It’s surreal to be immortalized right where I started. Fort Worth has always been my refuge.”

That line hit different—especially for locals who’ve seen how Bridges always reps the city even after touring the world. While a lot of artists move away once the checks start clearing, Leon kept it 817 all day.

A City That Still Belongs to Leon

The street naming was more than just a local gesture—it was the city recognizing one of its own for putting Fort Worth on the global stage. Tom Martens, Vice President of Creative Film and Music for Visit Fort Worth, called Bridges a “living landmark” who’s helped define the city’s creative identity.

Mayor Parker, who last year declared November 15th “Leon Bridges Day,” praised him for staying humble and grounded. “Leon’s success is spectacular,” she said. “But it’s his humility and love for this community that really stand out.”

From Crowley High School to Grammy stages, Bridges’ story has always been rooted in authenticity. His 2015 debut Coming Home sounded like a time machine back to vintage soul—but his journey was pure Fort Worth grind. He went from washing dishes to being one of the most respected voices in modern R&B, all while staying connected to the same city blocks that raised him.

A Permanent Legacy in the Funk

After the speeches wrapped, the energy felt like a neighborhood block party. Leon kicked it with fans, posed for photos, and shared laughs with old friends. The sign might be metal, but the moment was all heart.

Now, anybody driving through that part of town can look up and see Leon Bridges — S. Calhoun St., a reminder that greatness can be homegrown and still keep its roots planted deep.

Fort Worth didn’t just honor Leon Bridges—they claimed him the way he’s always claimed them.

Because when it comes to soul, class, and hometown pride… this city finally put some real respect on his name.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

Local

Tony Evans Officially Restored To Ministry

Dallas on LGBT flag background
News

Dallas Could Lose Funding Over Rainbow Crosswalks

Image from Robbery and Shooting Arrest
News

Dallas Woman Fatally Shot Outside Of PetSmart

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close