Lil Durk Found With Apple Watch While In Jail

Lil Durk might be fighting for his freedom in a federal courtroom, but it looks like he’s also making moves behind bars — and now the feds are watching closer than ever.

According to court docs filed last week, the Chicago rapper was allegedly caught with an Apple Watch while locked up — a serious violation inside any jail. The kicker? Prosecutors say Durk didn’t just try to hide it… he tried to destroy it before they could see what was on it.



Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, is currently awaiting trial on federal charges, including orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot — with ties to a long-simmering beef involving Quando Rondo and the tragic loss of King Von in 2020.

In late August, jail officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center reportedly found the cellular-enabled Apple Watch in Durk’s possession. Now, anyone who knows jail rules knows that any smart device is strictly off-limits. But the feds say this wasn’t just about breaking the rules — they believe Durk may have used the watch to send messages from the inside, and possibly tamper with witnesses connected to his case.



Prosecutors ain’t playing. They’re accusing Durk of trying to interfere with justice by destroying the device after it was seized. That move alone got them pushing for an anonymous jury, claiming there’s now a real risk of witness intimidation.

Think about it: if you’re already facing fed time for plotting a hit, and then get caught with tech that could connect you to outside communication… the optics ain’t good.



Whether it’s a major misstep or just more fuel for the prosecution, one thing’s for sure: Durk’s trial in January 2026 just got way more serious.

If that Apple Watch tells the wrong story, it could flip the case entirely. And in a world where tech moves faster than street codes, even a smart watch might be enough to bring a whole empire down.



Stay locked in. This one’s far from over.



