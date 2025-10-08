Listen Live
Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

Published on October 8, 2025

Title Close-up of a Rusty Padlock and Metal Bars on a Jail Cell Door.
Source: Hari Sucahyo / Getty

The final inmate who escaped from the Orleans Parish jail in May has been captured after months on the run.

Authorities confirmed that Derrick Groves, the last remaining fugitive from the mass jailbreak, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals following a tense standoff at a residence in southwest Atlanta.

According to Brian Fair with the U.S. Marshals Service, officers surrounded the home where Groves was believed to be hiding and negotiated his surrender after several hours. No injuries were reported during the incident, and Groves was safely taken into custody.

Officials say Groves will be extradited back to Louisiana, where he will be transferred to Angola State Penitentiary. Upon his return, Groves will make an initial court appearance to face additional charges related to the escape. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details on how Groves managed to evade capture for so long.

Groves was one of ten inmates who broke out of the Orleans Parish jail on May 16. The dramatic escape sparked a multi-agency manhunt that stretched across multiple states. Over the past few months, law enforcement agencies have gradually tracked down and arrested each of the escapees, culminating with Groves’ capture this week.

The other inmates — identified as Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, Gary Price, D’Kenan Dennis, Corey Boyd, Lenton Vanburen Jr., Jermaine Donald, Leo Tate, and Antoine Massey — were all recaptured earlier this year. With Groves now back in custody, authorities say all ten men involved in the jailbreak have been accounted for.

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

