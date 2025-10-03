Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Talks 45 Years of Amplifying Black Voices

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital





Urban One: 45 Years of Amplifying Black Voices

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes recently joined “The Morning Hustle” to celebrate a remarkable milestone: the 45th anniversary of the company she built from the ground up. Hughes reflected on the incredible journey from a single, low-power radio station to a media giant that has become a cornerstone of Black culture.

It all began on October 4, 1980, with a 1000-watt radio station in Washington, D.C. From those humble beginnings, Urban One has grown into the largest creator of Black content in the United States. Today, the company’s diverse platforms—including TV One, CLEO TV, and its extensive radio and digital networks—reach an astounding 82% of Black America.

During the interview, Hughes touched on the significant challenges facing Black-owned media. She noted that when she started, there were over 300 Black-owned radio stations in the country. Now, there are just over 100, with Urban One owning approximately 65 of them, highlighting the company’s crucial role in preserving Black media ownership.

One of Hughes’ proudest moments is seeing her life’s work become a generational legacy. She spoke with immense pride about her son, Alfred Liggins, who chose to help build Urban One despite other lucrative offers. Now serving as CEO, Liggins is widely recognized as a leader in the communications industry. Hughes expressed her joy in seeing her grandson also take an interest, ensuring the company’s future remains in capable family hands. “My greatest moment is to watch my business become generational,” she shared. “I’m tired of every generation of black folks having to start over.”

For 45 years, Urban One has not just been a business but a vital institution dedicated to serving and empowering the Black community. Its continued success is a testament to the vision and perseverance of Cathy Hughes and the promise of a powerful, lasting legacy.

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Talks 45 Years of Amplifying Black Voices was originally published on themorninghustle.com