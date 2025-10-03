Listen Live
YFN Lucci Interview: Prison, Growth & New Album

YFN Lucci Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Prison, Growth, and Making a Comeback

YFN Lucci joins The Morning Hustle to discuss his personal journey, new album, prison experience, and future plans.

Published on October 3, 2025

YFN Lucci is back, and he’s got a powerful story to share. In his recent interview with The Morning Hustle, Lucci opened up about his time away, the lessons he learned, and his exciting return to music.

A Bold Comeback and a Fresh Perspective

Since his release, Lucci’s new album has quickly climbed to number one on Apple Music. Not only is this a musical triumph, but it’s also a chance for him to set the record straight. He explained, “They wanted to hear what was on my mind. They ain’t heard from me in, like, four and a half years. When people give it a chance and they listen, you can’t do nothing but love it. That’s it. No skips.” In other words, his fans have been waiting, and Lucci is determined to deliver.

Moreover, his time in prison forced him to see life from a new angle. Lucci talked openly about facing hard times and what truly matters to him now. “Sitting in jail, almost losing her life, almost not being able to see my kids ever again. Like, you know, is it really worth it?” he reflected. Consequently, those tough moments made him rethink old conflicts, leading to a surprising reconciliation with fellow rapper Young Thug. Their story shows that even longtime rivals can come together when it matters most.

Now, Lucci is clearly focused on his future and isn’t letting anything hold him back. As a result, he’s determined to set big goals: “I’m trying to make 100 million this year,” he said. “I can’t be taking care of everybody. Everybody gotta work.” After selling out State Farm Arena and gearing up for a new tour, Lucci is proving to fans that he’s truly ready for this next chapter.

Ultimately, YFN Lucci’s story is one of resilience, growth, and second chances. With renewed energy and a fresh perspective, he’s making music that tells his truth—and his best days are still ahead.

