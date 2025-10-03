What Could Have Been: Travis Scott’s Unreal Stage For His Canceled Egypt Show Leaks

Listen Live
A photo has recently leaked of what could have been Travis Scott’s best themed stage ever.

Published on October 3, 2025

Let’s rewind to 2023 for a second. After a five-year drought, La Flame finally dropped a new album called “UTOPIA”. From track one, Travis fans knew this was another special album. Even the feature selection was amazing with Drake, Playboi Carti, & his fan favorite collaborator, 21 Savage.

Prior to Drake and Travis falling out, the 6 God shook the internet by dissing Pharrell on his album, “I melt down the chains you bought from yo boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t”. To give context, Drizzy apparently bought Pharrell’s Neptune chain and melted it down to make some new chains.

Trav also had Beyoncé on his “UTOPIA” album. Yes, Queen B.

The Houston rapper always thinks outside the box, and a part of his rollout was something that was going to shake the internet. He announced a one-night-only concert in Egypt in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Tickets for the show sold out instantly, and La Flame fans were planning their big trip to Cairo.

Fast forward a few days after the announcement, and the show was canceled due to Travis being denied a permit to perform in the Sahara Desert. The Egyptian government vetoed it due to accusations that Travis planned to perform strange rituals during his show, according to Al Jazeera

Years later, the stage design was leaked and shows the futuristic stage set up Scott was planning to do. With a line of trucks, he would have very well stood on top of, screaming his braids out of his head. Although the show ended up not happening, these leaks show you have creative the UTOPIA rapper gets with his shows.

