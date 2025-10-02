Listen Live
R&B Star Mario Gets Candid on Life, Legacy, and Music

Published on October 2, 2025

The Morning Hustle Mario Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

R&B legend Mario stopped by The Morning Hustle, and he dropped gems on everything from his career longevity to his exciting new chapter as a father-to-be. The Grammy-nominated artist, who has been in the game since he was a kid, is gearing up for his first headlining tour in the States, a special experience he’s crafting just for his day-one fans. He shared that building the 30-35 song setlist is a process of understanding what the fans want to hear, moving through the different eras of his life and music.

Alongside the tour, Mario is preparing to release a new EP titled “Mood Swings,” which he describes as “an excuse to be vulnerable and continue to make great R&B.” The project will feature his new single “Nothing But Us” and another record called “Home.” He even hinted at a potential collaboration with Kehlani after he released a viral cover of her song “After The Fall,” which she loved. Mario explained the importance of respecting the original artist, noting he sent his version to her directly before the world heard it.

On a personal note, Mario opened up about expecting his first child, a son. He reflected on what he’s most looking forward to in fatherhood, expressing a desire to learn from his son and give him the tools and structure he didn’t have growing up. “I want him to be a boss off top,” he said. He also touched on the challenges of social media and navigating public opinion, particularly around his personal life, emphasizing the need for critical thinking over assumptions.

When asked about the rise of AI in music, Mario offered a thoughtful perspective. While not entirely against the technology, he stressed the need for separation and regulation. “I don’t think AI artists should get paid the same as actual human, real bio, spiritual artists,” he stated, arguing that it undermines the work of legends and the importance of organic human connection. From new music to a new baby, Mario is moving with intention and proving that his voice in the culture remains as relevant as ever.

was originally published on themorninghustle.com

