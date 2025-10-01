Listen Live
Music

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s latest feud has taken over social media. Again.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Cardi B has been promoting her sophomore album for weeks, but it’s the drama between her and Nicki Minaj that has fans talking.

Sparks are flying today after Cardi took exception to Nicki’s comments about her child. She wrote, “You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY??? This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT??? Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail”.

Yikes.

Nicki and Cardi’s beef spans years, so it’s not something fans are particularly in the dark about. But today, the tone on social media seems to be shifting, with many commenters just wanting the drama to all come to an end.

This feud has been bubbling for years. It started in 2017 with subtle shade online, including Nicki liking a post clowning Cardi’s bars. Things really exploded in 2018 when Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki during New York Fashion Week.

Since then, the two have traded jabs through songs, interviews, and plenty of posts on X. Every so often, the drama reignites, reminding fans this rap rivalry never really cooled off.

Check out these reactions from X on the latest drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
1-800 TRUCK WRECK GRAND IN YOUR HAND
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Arlinton Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard
Local DFW News

53-Year-Old Arlington Woman Stabbed In Her Backyard

Miss Juneteenth Winner
Local DFW News

Madison Corzine Brings National Miss Juneteenth Home To Ft. Worth

latin heritage month
Local

Meet Los Primos, Empowering Latino Youth in Dallas

13 Items
Sports

A’ja Wilson Crowned WNBA’s 1st 4-Time MVP

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close