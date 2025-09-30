Listen Live
Prairie View A&M University Responds to Bomb Threat

Prairie View A&M University temporarily evacuated John B. Coleman Library after a bomb threat.

Published on September 30, 2025

Prairie View A&M University & Majic 102.1
Prairie View A&M University briefly faced a campus safety scare earlier today when the John B. Coleman Library was evacuated following a reported bomb threat. After law enforcement officials and campus security conducted a thorough investigation, the threat was determined to be non-credible.

For precautionary measures were taken, university officials canceled all classes and on-campus activities beginning at 1 p.m. Campus staff was instructed to transition to remote work, with only essential personnel remaining on-site to ensure the safety and security of the community.

The Memorial Student Center and campus dining hall remained open throughout the day, allowing students access to food and safe gathering spaces.

University officials confirmed that normal campus operations will resume on Wednesday, October 1.

In a message to the PVAMU community, leadership emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant while reassuring students, faculty, and staff that their safety is the top priority.

Stay safe, Panthers!

