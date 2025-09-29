Prairie View A&M Defeats Grambling in Historic 100th Anniversary

Source: Reagan Elam / Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

September 27, 2025, marked the 100th anniversary of the Texas State Fair Classic. The classic has always been more than just a football game; it’s an event of culture, celebration, legacy, friendly rivalry, and community.

The energy in the stadium was unmatched. Thousands of people packed into the historic Cotton Bowl stadium this weekend to witness the 100th anniversary of two iconic HBCU schools, Prairie View A&M University Vs. Grambling State University faces off in football. Not only is the game about the football teams, but the bands are also a major part of this event. From stand tunes while the game is going on to halftime to the fifth quarter, the bands are what really keep the energy going.

From the moment fans began filing into the stadium, the air was charged with anticipation of not only which team would win the game but also which band would outperform the other. There was a sea of school colors, purple and gold vs black and yellow. The energy of families, alumni, and students all merged into an atmosphere that can only be described as electric.

The halftime show, as always, was its own event. The marching bands didn’t just perform, they showed out, battled it out if you will; they entertained the crowd not only through music but with their field formations and choreography. The drumline, the horns, and the dance teams didn’t just execute; they entertained. For many in attendance, this was as much the highlight of the day as the game itself, showing the significance that HBCU bands have.

The game kicked off with a stellar performance from Fat Daddy and Ms. Shirley as the pre-game concert, then closed out with an amazing performance from TLC as the post-game concert.

In the end, the final game score was Grambling 13 points and Prairie View A&M University with 28 points, taking home the title. Champions of the 100th anniversary of the Texas State Fair Classic. A historic win on an unforgettable day.