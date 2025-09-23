HOUSTON — Amid a turbulent start to the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans decided to make a big change to their secondary by releasing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a surprise move on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson reportedly had grown frustrated with his role on the team and the Texans’ approach to how its defense runs, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. The veteran safety reportedly sought to be traded, but the Texans released him instead.

The Texans traded for Gardner-Johnson in March in exchange for Kenyon Green and a conditional pick swap. A few weeks ago, the Texans converted over $6 million of his contract into a signing bonus, indicating big plans for the veteran as a member of the team.

Many following the league took to social media to express their surprise to the sudden move, as Gardner-Johnson is regarded as one of the better safeties in football. Reactions ranged from amusement, to confusion, to anger and even hope for a reunion:

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was originally published on houstonseagle.com