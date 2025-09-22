Listen Live
Finesse2Tymes Arrested in Texas on Possession & Weapon Charges

Published on September 22, 2025

Published on September 22, 2025

Rapper Finesse2Tymes and his girlfriend, Shugga, found themselves behind bars this weekend after being arrested in Texas on serious charges. According to reports, the couple was stopped by authorities en route to a performance when law enforcement allegedly discovered controlled substances and a firearm in their vehicle. Details about the exact charges and substances involved have yet to be released, but the incident adds another chapter to the rapper’s growing legal history.

This arrest comes on the heels of recent legal troubles for Finesse2Tymes, who was reportedly taken into federal custody not long ago for probation violations. The Memphis-born rapper has been making waves in the Southern rap scene, known for his gritty lyrics and street-centered storytelling — but his run-ins with the law continue to overshadow his music career. Fans have taken to social media to express both concern and support as they await more information.

Shugga, often seen alongside Finesse2Tymes on social media and at shows, was also taken into custody, though it’s unclear what specific charges she faces. As of now, neither party has made a public statement, and no bond details have been released. Stay tuned for more updates as the story develops.

