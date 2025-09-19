Hear Cardi B’s New Album All Weekend Long
We’re giving you a taste of Cardi B’s brand-new album all weekend long!
Tune in Friday, September 19th , to hear a fresh track every hour at 10a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 4p, and 6p.
The vibes keep rolling on Saturday, September 20th, once an hour from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.
Then we’re closing the weekend with more new Cardi on Sunday, September 21st, every hour from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to be the first to ride with Cardi’s latest!
