Hear Cardi B’s New Album All Weekend Long

Cardi B’s new album is here, and we’re running it all weekend long

Published on September 19, 2025

CARDI B THEN AND NOW
Source: Reach Media / other

We’re giving you a taste of Cardi B’s brand-new album all weekend long!

Tune in Friday, September 19th , to hear a fresh track every hour at 10a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 4p, and 6p.

The vibes keep rolling on Saturday, September 20th, once an hour from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Then we’re closing the weekend with more new Cardi on Sunday, September 21st, every hour from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to be the first to ride with Cardi’s latest!

TRENDING: Cardi B Drops Hints About Upcoming Tour and New Album

TRENDING: ‘Am I The Drama?’ Cardi B Officially Announces New Album

