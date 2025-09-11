Listen Live
Celebrity

The People Wanna Know: Ask The OMG GIRLZ

Ask your favorite artists anything with 97.9 The Beat’s 'The People Wanna Know.'

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Premiere Screening Of BET+'s New Series "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas"
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Have you ever thought about what it would be like to ask your favorite artist or celebrity anything you wanted to know?

About them, their music, their lifestyle, their relationships, or even how they feel about certain topics?

Well, now you can!

97.9 The Beat is introducing a brand-new segment called “The People Wanna Know.”

 This is your chance to get up close and personal with your favorite artists and celebrities you love. Fans can submit their questions directly through the dedicated post on Instagram.

When the guest comes into the studio, they’ll pick questions from the comment section and answer them in this new segment. BUT you have to stay tuned to see and hear if your question gets answered.

It’s a new way for fans to connect with their favorite stars and hear the answers straight from them, unscripted and unfiltered.

On today’s episode, 97.9 The Beat is excited to welcome The OMG GIRLZ to Dallas. 

This is your chance to ask them what you’ve always wanted to know, whether it’s about their music, their journey, what’s next for the group, or personal questions.

So don’t miss it!

Go to our Instagram page, find the dedicated post, drop your question in the comment section, and see if yours is the one they pull!

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
9/11 Photos
News

North Texas Honors 9/11 With Memorials and Tributes

National

Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event

News

Another White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Destroy A Power Grid. This Time, In Nashville

DJ Wire, Corey Borner, Jazzi Black
9:39
Uncategorized

“Find A Way”: Corey Borner Day Returns to Inspire the DeSoto Community

News

$725M Facebook Settlement: Find Out If You Qualify Before It’s Too Late

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close