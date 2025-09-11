The People Wanna Know: Ask The OMG GIRLZ

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Have you ever thought about what it would be like to ask your favorite artist or celebrity anything you wanted to know?

About them, their music, their lifestyle, their relationships, or even how they feel about certain topics?

Well, now you can!

97.9 The Beat is introducing a brand-new segment called “The People Wanna Know.”

This is your chance to get up close and personal with your favorite artists and celebrities you love. Fans can submit their questions directly through the dedicated post on Instagram.

When the guest comes into the studio, they’ll pick questions from the comment section and answer them in this new segment. BUT you have to stay tuned to see and hear if your question gets answered.

It’s a new way for fans to connect with their favorite stars and hear the answers straight from them, unscripted and unfiltered.

On today’s episode, 97.9 The Beat is excited to welcome The OMG GIRLZ to Dallas.

This is your chance to ask them what you’ve always wanted to know, whether it’s about their music, their journey, what’s next for the group, or personal questions.

So don’t miss it!

Go to our Instagram page, find the dedicated post, drop your question in the comment section, and see if yours is the one they pull!