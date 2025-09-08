“Find A Way”: Corey Borner Day Returns to Inspire the DeSoto Community

Source: Radio One Dallas / Radio One Dallas

DeSoto will honor hometown hero and motivational leader Corey Borner with the 4th annual Corey Borner Day, taking place Friday, September 6th at Eagle Stadium.

Borner’s story is one of resilience and inspiration. In 2009, at just 16 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football at DeSoto High School, leaving him paralyzed. Despite the life-changing moment, Corey never gave up on his dreams. In 2021, he made headlines nationwide when he walked across the stage at his college graduation in an exoskeleton, taking his first steps in 12 years.

Through his movement, “Find A Way,” Borner has continued to motivate thousands with his message of perseverance and faith. He reminds his 100,000+ social media followers, “No matter what you are, don’t worry about what people are going to say about you. People are going to talk, stay positive and continue to find a way and let the Lord use you.” His journey has even gained support from celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Ice Cube, T.I., Ezekiel Elliott, and Rick Ross.

Love Uncategorized? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In 2019, Borner joined the Theta Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, further expanding his impact as a leader and role model. And in 2021, DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor and the City Council officially proclaimed September 7th as Corey Borner Day in recognition of his contributions.

This year’s celebration promises family fun with food trucks, bounce houses, obstacle courses, games, and a live DJ — all designed to bring the community together, including those with disabilities. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Corey himself.

Borner’s mission is simple yet powerful: to walk again and to encourage others to never give up.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack