Young Thug and 27 affiliates from his YSL label were indicted in a RICO case in Fulton County, Georgia. Among them was one of his biggest artists, Gunna, who turned himself in just two days after Thug’s arrest on May 9, 2022.

Before we go further, it’s important to note that these guys are “street rappers,” and in that world, snitching is the worst thing you can do.

At the beginning of this journey, Thug and Gunna stood together while being locked up, YSL for life. December 14, 2022, is when everything changed. Gunna was released from jail while Young Thug remained behind bars with no end in sight.

Gunna had been facing five years in prison until he accepted an Alford plea. This meant he could maintain his innocence while admitting prosecutors had enough evidence to convict. Technically, that’s not snitching, it’s stepping aside and letting the system run its course. But the rap community didn’t see it that way. Gunna was branded a snitch. His peers switched up on him, even Lil Durk and Lil Baby, throwing subliminal shots at him in their music.

Through it all, Gunna didn’t fold. Months after his release, he dropped A Gift & A Curse, a raw album detailing betrayal and his jail experience. It was a beautiful project, but the industry kept hating, trying to blackball him. Yet, they couldn’t. Since December 2022, Gunna has released three studio albums packed with hits, proving his resilience. Though none of his former peers collaborated with him. If you look at his past 3 albums, there’s barely any features and definitely none from Lil Baby, 21 savage, Young Thug, Future, etc. However, Gunna and Offset have become quite the duo over the course of these past few years, featuring on each other’s projects, and we love that.

Young Thug finally walks free on October 31, 2024, but unlike Gunna, Thug has kept relatively quiet, with just a few features here and there, but no major project.

It’s worth noting that while Young Thug was still locked up, he dropped an album titled Business Is Business on June 23, 2023. Keep this in mind as we go deeper.

Let’s jump to Labor Day weekend, when things got wild. Young Thug’s jail calls and interrogation audio were released to the public, and the internet went into a frenzy.

Why? Because in these recordings, Thug did exactly what he and everyone else in the industry accused Gunna of doing, and along the way, several of your favorite Atlanta rappers caught strays.

One of the biggest moments came from a phone call between Young Thug and 21 Savage. In the call, Thug admits that he might have been cool with Gunna if it weren’t for the fact that Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Future had already turned their backs on him. To Thug, showing love to Gunna would’ve felt like disrespect to them. But 21 Savage pushed back, saying it wouldn’t be disrespect at all; in fact, he thought it would be the perfect time to clear the air and set things straight.

In another leaked call, you hear 21 Savage and Thug laughing at some of Gunna’s lyrics from his Gift & a Curse album, talking about one of his songs, “Bread & Butter.”

Thug admits to trying to drop his ablmub the same day as Gunna

Young Thug claims that he paid $50k in streams for Gunna’s album “DS4” to beat out The Weeknd’s “DAWN FM” and more.

Thug is very adamant about labeling Gunna A snitch while on the phone with 21 savage.

He goes on to talk about other artists like Lil Baby and Gucci Mane, who are supposed to be his friends.

Thug was very chatty on those jail phones.

This weekend also showed that Young Thug is the real snitch; he literally sat down in the interrogation room and told the officers everything, gave them his personal cell phone number, and told them to call if they wanted to know anything else. Saying, “just don’t tell the world.”

Which tore the internet up this weekend. The people are no longer on thugs side, calling him a hypocrite and everything else since he went so hard on calling Gunna A Rat, but he was the real rat all along.

Of course, Thug hates that he’s now labeled a snitch, so he takes to Twitter, starting to air out the business, sparking Gay rumors about other Atlanta rappers like Lil Baby, who are supposed to be his friend.

It’s going to be interesting to see how all of this unfolds, but through all this, it’s clear Gunna came out on top. We STAN WUNNA