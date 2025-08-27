Tamar Braxton Responds To Funky Dineva’s Scathingly Shady Read After Her ‘Heartbreak Retrograde’ Sparks Publicity Stunt Rumors–‘I Did NOT Fake My Accident’

After getting a scathingly shady read from her “deeply hurt” friend amid publicity stunt rumors, Tamar Braxton is speaking out. “It’s terrible that what I DIDN’T say turned into all this,” wrote the songstress. “I did NOT fake my accident, I wish it was a lie.”

Controversy kicked off Tuesday when Tamar teased her new “Heartbreak Retrograde” EP starring a very married Mendeecees Harris, just a week after claiming she “almost died” and was “found in a pool of blood”; but offered no full explanation.

In the clip, the 48-year-old R&B diva is seen canoodling with Yandy Smith’s hubby. In one scene, the 46-year-old picked up Tamar, before jumping to another clip where the New York native could be seen planting a kiss on the singer’s cheek. Tamar’s mom, Ms. E, her ex-husband Vincent Herbert and radio host Lore’l, star in the short promo, giving Tamar advice as to whether she should take a bet on love with Mendeecess amid serious doubts.

While Tamar clearly stated that Mendeecees was only a “FRIEND” in the caption, the internet exploded with speculation, wondering if the clip was a sign of a steamy new romance between the celebs.

Rumors Swirled About Tamar & Mendeecees before the EP announcement

Before the promo dropped, rumors were already swirling about the duo after they were allegedly seen getting “real close” at V12 Lounge—reportedly just hours before her tragic accident. PlayhouseXAtlanta first reported the gossip alongside It’s Only Entertainment, though notably, neither outlet provided photos or footage of the alleged encounter, so the claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, a video showing Funky Dineva and the singer together as they entered the Atlanta hotspot was recently shared from the night of the accident.

In a now-deleted YouTube livestream from Dineva himself, he vaguely referred to Tamar as “the lady” and insisted he had no idea what happened to her. He claimed that after their time at V12, they met up with a group of friends to continue the night out, but he went home alone and did not accompany her afterward.

Funky Dineva Called Out Tamar Braxton For Using Him As “Collateral Damage” In Her “PR Stunt“, Called Her EP “Raggedy”

Despite Funky Dineva’s attempt to clear his name, speculation continued to swirl online. Many fans questioned the nature of Tamar’s alleged injury, with some even accusing Dineva of messily being involved.

On Aug. 27—just a day after the EP promo dropped—Funky Dineva addressed the situation on social media head-on, expressing that he felt “deeply hurt” and betrayed by Tamar’s silence. He said she had not publicly cleared him of any wrongdoing and suggested he was being used as part of a possible “PR stunt.” Dineva also doubled down, claiming the singer appeared completely fine the night of the alleged incident.

“Here it is I got ate up alive over my Birthday Weekend, and the whole while there was nothing wrong with Tamar’s a**. Now she done released this tired a** music video for this raggedy ep that don’t nobody want and because I’m in the video, people are going to think I was a part of the PR stunt! I was collateral damage in a 2-bit PR STUNT! “ he penned before calling out Tamar once more. “@tamarbraxton you ain’t even gone try to clear any of this up and tell this people I didn’t do anything to you know what happened. I was accused of NOT BEING A FRIEND TO YOU. When at the end of the day, it was YOU NOT BEING A FRIEND TO ME!! I didn’t deserve any of this, and I’m deeply hurt!”

He also took to YouTube on Wednesday to clear the air, expressing his frustrations during a livestream with fans, where he stated that he was tired of people accusing him of doing “something” to the music veteran.

“I don’t know what happened to the lady,” he insisted once again.

He also stated that he learned about Tamar’s severe injuries through social media, just like everyone else, and that she never shared the extent of her condition with him.

Funky Dineva said he knows Tamar often reads the comments to see what people are saying about her and her music— so he’s almost certain she’s seen the slander against him. He shared that he was upset that she never spoke up to defend him against people accusing him of hurting her.

Allegedly, when he asked Tamar to dispel the rumors as they were beginning to “grow legs,” the star replied:

“I’m lost. I’m confused. I didn’t say anything. I’m in the hospital.”

Funky Dineva also noted that Tamar has yet to defend him in public and revealed that he wrote a frustrated text to Tamar saying, “Girl, f*** you!” and the songstress begged him to not to “ruin” her project and career.

“You see what these people out here are doing to me, and you just ain’t gonna say nothing. Now you not even responding to me…Even if you didn’t want to say anything publicly, you could have said something privately,” the frustrated media personality added, before almost spilling the tea on the real reason why promo for her music project dropped early. “And even in this moment I still don’t have the heart to do it to you. Even in this moment I’m still protecting you. All I’m asking is that you make it right.”

Tamar has since responded to Dineva, and she’s shaking off his shade, noting that she’s” done too much healing to fight with ANYONE.”

After news of Funky Dineva’s rant hit the net, Tamar took to her InstaStory to share her side.

According to Tamar, she’s “grown too much” in her spiritual journey to go back and forth with her friend, and she was unaware of the backlash Funky Dineva recieved–despite him saying otherwise.

“No matter what he says, I love @MsFunkyDineva anyway,” wrote Tamar. “Had I known what was going on while I was in the hospital trying to recover, I would have said something. It’s terrible that what ever I DIDN’T say turned into all this. I just want PEACE.”

She continued,

“Never ever going back to what I grew from…Nice try devil. I’ve done too much healing to fight with ANYONE!! I just want to get better and continue doing what I love.”

In a follow-up InstaStory captured by TheGworlsAreFightingg before it was deleted, Tamar denied that the entire thing was a publicity stunt.

“I did NOT fake my accident,” wrote Tamar.”I wish it was a lie. Or a ‘PR’ stunt. I’m devastated that ANYONE would suggest that. Please enjoy my EP. I worked very hard and I spent my OWN money for my Tamartian friends to enjoy.”

She also addressed having Mendeeces play her love interest in the video, saying;

“This isn’t about anyone’s husband. This is just MY personal story about the WORST heartbreak I’ve ever known.”

What do YOU think about Tamar’s denying publicity stunting?

The post Tamar Braxton Responds To Funky Dineva’s Scathingly Shady Read After Her ‘Heartbreak Retrograde’ Sparks Publicity Stunt Rumors–‘I Did NOT Fake My Accident’ appeared first on Bossip.

