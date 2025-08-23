Until You Do Right By Me! Mo’Nique Might Finally End Her Sweet Baby Beef With Tyler Perry & Oprah If Madea Mediates

It’s still up and stuck for Mo’Nique’s multimillion-dollar beef with Oprah and Tyler Perry, but she thinks they might squash it if she has a meetup with Madea. “Madea’s a real b***h, and you get you the way,” she joked.

Mo’Nique sat down for a sisterly moment on Outlaws with TS Madison. Maddy dove into how The Parkers star handles fame, her marriage, and unfinished business with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Mo’Nique clarified that she has love for both of her former collaborators. However, she vowed with the strength of Celie’s two fingers that she “will not stop” coming for them or her money anytime soon.

The actress made that clear when she called out the hypocrisy in Perry’s speech about the music industry’s debt owed to Angie Stone. When Madion asked how Mo’Nique handles celebrity gossip and lies, she couldn’t help but bring up the longstanding beef. Although Mo’Nique recently made peace with Precious director Lee Daniels, the fallout from the film is far from finished for the actress.

“One of the biggest entertainers in the world is Tyler Perry, and Tyler Perry told a lie on me. That lie cost me 12 years of my career,” she said. “Until he fixes it, I will not stop, because that’s how the monster is created. We’re too afraid, we’re too scared, we’re too fearful that you’re gonna take something from me, so I’m just not gonna say anything.”

“As long as I can help it, I’m saying: ‘Tyler Perry you will not do this to another.’ As long as I can help it because you told a lie. And you feel like you have the God complex, so I ain’t gotta fix it. Either you’ll fix it in life or you’ll be dealt with in death… but I’m not going anywhere until you take accountability and fix it. Y’all messed with my livelihood, which messes with my family. So until they fix it, I’m not backing down.”

Mo’Nique noted that the director called her with a Mea Culpa, which she recorded and released. That’s still not enough because she wants the apology to be as loud and expensive as the disrespect. She claimed no amount of charity makes up for the fact that Perry cost her “millions, and millions, and millions of dollars.”

“You see what Lee Daniels did. That man walked out on that stage publicly. You publicly shamed me, so now you have to publicly fix it. Tyler Perry, you cost my family millions, and millions, and millions of dollars. And it’s a beautiful thing when you tip somebody $3,000, it’s a beautiful thing when you give somebody $400,000 because their house burned down,” she said.

“Those are good deeds. However, you know what you did to a Black woman named Mo’Nique. So all of that, the universe is watching and saying, ‘We see what you’re trying to do, but you can’t fool us.’ And I don’t believe I’m the only one,” she continued.

Mo’Nique claimed that publicly admitting fault will be a blow to the “God complex” she said Perry and Oprah share. Still, that’s not enough to balance the scales after all this time. She “unapologetically” claimed that hitting both the ego and the pockets for “restitution” will set a precedent that protects others.

After Mo’Nique put more low-down drama on blast about Oprah “messing with” her family and her marriage, she brought it back to healing.

“Would I love to talk to [Oprah]? Yes! Would I love to talk to Tyler Perry? Yes! Let’s have a public, open conversation… and hopefully, show our community what healing looks like,” Mo’Nique clarified.

When The Deliverance star discussed encouraging Madison to work with Perry, she let him have some comedic clapbacks. If he’s not up for the reunion, Mo’Nique said she’d rather meet up with Madea.

“Tyler, stop running! Stop the running! He’s a runner, he’s a track star,” she sang, busting out laughing. “I’m right here, baby! Now, listen, if you let us talk to Madea… Madea’s a real b***h, and you get you the way. Put your dress on and your wig and your makeup and let’s have lunch together because Madea gets the s**t! Tyler Perry, you know, thinks a lot of things of himself, but Madea? That’s the realest b***h in the market!” Watch the Mo’Nique’s full interview on Outlaws with TS Madison below.

