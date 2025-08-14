Texas’ Raven Johnson Crowned Miss Black USA Talented Teen 2025

The spotlight is shining even brighter on Frisco native Raven Johnson! Months after claiming the title of Miss Black Texas Talented Teen, the 18-year-old has officially brought home the national crown, winning Miss Black USA Talented Teen 2025 in Washington D.C.

This victory comes as no surprise to those who have been following Johnson’s journey. From being crowned Miss Juneteenth DFW 2023 to taking home two state titles—Miss Texas Teen Volunteer and Miss Black Texas Teen—Raven has consistently proven she’s a force to be reckoned with in the pageant world. Her story began just two years ago when she competed in the historical Juneteenth Pageant and launched her platform “It Girls,” which challenges negative beauty standards and celebrates body positivity and natural beauty in the age of social media.

Since graduating from Emerson High School in Frisco ISD, Raven has been stacking her achievements off the stage as well—becoming a member of the National Honor Society, committing to Morgan State University as a D1 Track and Field athlete, and running her own nail business, Nails by Noel. She’s also the founder of Gowns for Crowns, a growing initiative that provides gowns to young women who aspire to compete in pageants but face financial barriers.

At the national competition in D.C., Raven dazzled the judges with her talent, poise, and confidence, embodying the grace and determination that have defined her reign. She also used the platform to further amplify her advocacy work, inspiring girls nationwide to embrace their authenticity and aim high.

From student-athlete to entrepreneur to national pageant queen, Raven Johnson’s star is only rising. And with her dedication, faith, and drive, this crown is just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary journey.

Congratulations, Raven—Miss Black USA Talented Teen 2025! Dallas and the entire state of Texas are proud of you.

