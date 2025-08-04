Nice Try, Trolls: Summer Walker BBLasts Body Shamers Criticizing Her Ample A$$ets: ‘I’m Not Changing Or Reducing Anything!’

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Summer Walker is fed up with body shamers talking about her appearance, and on Aug. 3, the copper-coifed bombshell took to her Instagram to BBLast internet trolls concerned about the appearance of her body.

“I LOVE my body with a fiery, burning passion,” the Still Over It artist penned over a photo of herself rocking a curve-hugging bodysuit, the same outfit she wore for her performance at the Breezy Bowl over the weekend in Tampa.

“Please get over it. I’m not changing or reducing anything. I don’t know why it would bother you if we’re not intimate and you don’t even know me in real life. But, please block me if it offends you, or keep scrolling. I don’t invest time and energy into people I don’t like, why should you?”

It’s unclear which specific comments she was addressing, though opinions on the R&B singer’s appearance seemed to be mixed.

Fans on X generally had positive things to say, praising the mother of three for looking “good” and “amazing” during her performance.

One supporter on X even commented, “The BBL is BBLing.”

Sadly, others were more critical. Several detractors voiced their opinions, suggesting she should have embraced her natural body rather than opting for surgery.

“You can love it all you want. It looks crazy,” wrote one critic in the comment section of The Shade Room, after the outlet reposted Summer’s message. Another negative Nancy commented,” I stopped reading after I love my body. Sis, clearly you don’t if you always on that table.”

Yikes!

Summer Walker Has Been Open About Going Under The Knife

Summer Walker hasn’t shied away from talking about her plastic surgery.

Back in 2021, Summer made light of her decision to go under the knife, telling fans, “Thank God for a** shots.”

Prior to that, she opened up to fellow songstress Ari Lennox about her surgery, even allowing the “Shea Butter Baby” to feel her copious cakes herself.

Summer Walker Flaunted Her Figure During The Miami Breezy Bowl Tour Stop

In addition to her earlier performance look, the singer set pulses racing in another striking ensemble from her Miami show. She stepped out in a bold pink bodysuit that immediately caught everyone’s attention. The body-hugging design was embellished with sharp, pointed tips and shimmering rhinestones adorning the bra, creating a futuristic vibe.

The sexy number showcased her copious curves and got the internet talking, once more. Fans couldn’t stop chattering about how confident and stunning she looked in the outfit, with many praising her for embracing her curves with such boldness.

“Ate it!” one internet user penned. “This makes my heart vibrate with joy!” another chimed in.

What did you think of Summer’s clap back to body shamers?

