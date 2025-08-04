Listen Live
Cardi B Takes Over WWE SummerSlam

Cardi B lit up WWE SummerSlam and stole the show with bold all-black drip and a surprise preview of new music—possibly from her next album.

Published on August 4, 2025

Cardi B hit the WWE SummerSlam stage like a mixtape drop—loud, unapologetic, and dripping with Bronx flair. The Grammy-winning MC made her long-teased debut Saturday night at MetLife Stadium, stepping in as host of night one and bringing pure hip hop energy to the ring.

Draped in all black and oozing superstar presence, Cardi walked the ramp like it was a runway-meets-street-cypher, previewing what might be a new track off her rumored Am I the Drama? album. “Hello, it’s me,” she rapped as the crowd—50,000 deep—erupted. “What’s good WWE Universe!” she yelled from the ring, raising the volume like a hypeman at a block party. “I gotta be real with y’all, I’m excited! Whose ready to whip some ass!”

Cardi’s entrance wasn’t just for show—it was culture. She follows a growing roster of artists like Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin who’ve blurred the lines between the ring and the booth. But make no mistake—nobody does it quite like Cardi.

