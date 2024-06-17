Cardi B Just Went All Out For Bae

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to Cardi B To Put Her Money where her Hunny is. Fathers Day to the 3rd power, as Cardi B welcomes Offset
back to good graces and hospitality sweetness. Press play and peep the love and energy put together to show Offset true
appreciation, in the father hood lane.
-
