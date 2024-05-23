Jesse With The Mess Speaks On Erykah Badu Delivering Her Baby

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Instagram comedian Jess With The Mess has shocked some and surprised others when pops up on our timeline with a big bump under her shirt. New baby on the way courtesy of one of the funniest Wildn Out female comedians to touch the stage. Press play to figure out how Erykah Badu name was even brought up in this baby delivering process. Before you scratch your head, Badu technically does have experience in the celebrity labor, but will she be called for the mission is the question? Subscribe to the vibe for more updates.

Tune in Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm For All Your Breaking topics

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!