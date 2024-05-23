Mavs Defeat Timberwolves In Heart Racing Game 1 of WCF

It’s ‘Game On’ for the Dallas Mavericks who pulled an impressive win last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals! The first half of the game was a bit of a struggle, but NBA.com reports “in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota up 102-98, Lively grabbed an offensive rebound that ignited an 8-0 run, which ended up winning Dallas the game.”

Luka Doncic led the team with 33 points, backdoored by Kyrie Irving with another 30! Hype surrounding the game grew after Timberwolves small forward/guard Anthony Edwards made a statement saying “My matchup is Kyrie..” in which Kyrie humbly accepted the challenge!

After the game, Kyrie said “it’s nothing better than when Ant was a little younger- I’m sure he was watching me. When he was in high school- I was watching him. So, for me it’s one of those exciting matchups I look forward too.”

Watch Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tomorrow at 7:30 PM. The Dallas Mavericks will also be hosting an Official Watch Party and Drone Show at the Reunion Tower Lawn located at 777 SPORTS STREET, DALLAS TX 75207 starting at 7 PM. Fore more information on schedules, tickets, merch and more visit:

