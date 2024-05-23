En El Barrio:Daniel Sanchez from Sabor A Michoacán

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

For this week’s EN EL BARRIO! We are highlighting Daniel Sanchez from Sabor A Michoacán! From his family’s humble roots in Michoacán Mexico, to his personal upbringing in Chicago; Daniel’s journey to open up his brick in Mortar in the heart of West Dallas. He has not only maintains closeness with his roots- he waters his roots and spreads the joy with the world. With summer coming strong- get to know your NEW fav paleta Man- Mr. Daniel Sanchez of Sabor a Michoacán!