Lets Go Shoe Shopping With Sexy Red

Published on April 22, 2024

From concerts to kicks Sexy Red leaves it all on the line and lets fans in on her personal preferences.

Press play and decide for yourself if you and Sexy Red like the same type of  Jordans. We also learn how she feels

why Nelly made the air force one song. How much do you think she spent off in one day.

