Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video]

Published on April 23, 2024

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

Source: Al Bello / Getty

After beating all odds, and proving the world wrong, boxing champion Ryan Garcia releases a new single after defeating David Haney Saturday. The new single features Dallas’s own Fooly Faime of Yung Nation.

On Saturday night, Garcia won the fight by majority decision after knocking Haney down three times.

Related:Ryan Garcia Reportedly Bet $2M on Bout vs. Devin Haney to Win $12M

People began to wonder how serious Garcia took this fight because of his strange behavior in public and on social media leading up to the big fight.

Being more than three pounds over the 140-pound limit on Friday made it seem like he didn’t put in enough time training. But little did we know, Garcia was not only training, but was also in the studio putting in hours.

97.9 The Beat was able to get an exclusive and speak to a source close to Garcia camp, and they confirmed Garcia has just inked a deal with universal records.

They added that Garcia may possibly be starting a new label called ‘We don’t Miss’ Check out the video and let us know if this is a hit or miss!

