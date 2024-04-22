Listen Live
Luka & Kyrie Make Mavs History During The Playoffs

Published on April 22, 2024

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Despite the tough loss today, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put up 64 points combined. According to Sportscenter, they are the first duo in Mavericks history  to have 30 points each during the playoffs. Also, special shout out to Luka for being a finalist for the 2024 NBA MVP Award.

As the playoffs begins, the Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers for game 1. The game ended with Clippers, 109 and Mavericks, 97. 

Although the Clippers maintained the lead through the entire game, our dynamic duo did their best to keep us alive. The Clippers were missing one of their star players, Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injury, but that did not stop James Harden from being able to lead his team to a victory.

The Mavs had a hard time scoring today, only landing 30% of three-pointers and only 38.8% of field goals. Mavs coach, Jason Kidd gave some advantages and disadvantages on how he think the team played saying, “Luka was finding the open guy. We just didn’t shoot well.” He also says he liked the way they played the second half, and they need to build off of that momentum.

The last time the Mavs were in the playoffs in 2022, they also lost their first game, but still came out victorious at the end of the first round. 

Game 2 will be on Tuesday April 23rd at 9:00 pm in the Crypto.com Arena. Sending our Dallas Mavericks much needed luck on their next game. 

