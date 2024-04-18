Glorilla Hit With Police Citation & A DUI Live On Camera

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Memphis rapper Glorilla may have had a few too many drinks after police pull her over for making a U turn on
red light. Press play to see the whole situation unfold. Glorilla should have definitely ordered a uber, or some source of
protection, from night time patrolling. We can all learn from Glo’s situation when it comes to doing the right thing. Glo has been bailed out since
Tuesday nights incident. Glorilla is busy preparing to go on tour with the hot girl coach Megan Thee Stallion.
Listen to The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
Report: Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
Breaking: Shooting at Southeast Dallas High School
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb”
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Says Goodbye To Eclipse, Hello U.S. Navy Blue Angels
-
97.9 The Beat and 1800 Truck Wreck Prom Send Off Contest
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76