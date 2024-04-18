Listen Live
Glorilla Hit With Police Citation & A DUI Live On Camera

Published on April 18, 2024

Memphis rapper Glorilla may have had a few too many drinks after police pull her over for making a U turn on

red light. Press play to see the whole situation unfold. Glorilla should have definitely ordered a uber, or some source of

protection, from night time patrolling. We can all learn from Glo’s situation when it comes to doing the right thing. Glo has been bailed out since

Tuesday nights incident. Glorilla is busy preparing to go on tour with the hot girl coach Megan Thee Stallion.

