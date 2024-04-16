2024 WNBA Draft: Welcome Our New Dallas Wings!

The 2024 WNBA Draft brought lots of glam, talent, and historical moments for our very own Dallas Wings! With the No.5 pick in the first round, the Wings selected Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon! As a top prospect, Sheldon earned first-team All-Big Ten honors twice and averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game across her five years as a Buckeye. She even lead Ohio State to two Big Ten regular-season championships over the past three years according to Eleven Warriors.

When Sheldon got a chance to speak with Wings Coach Latricia Trammell, she said, “We’ve had really good discussions. Coach is awesome and just being able to talk about their system and how they like to do things there was awesome for me to learn.”

The Wings also chose point guard Carla Leite with the ninth overall pick who has been playing professionally in France for Tarbes. The European star has a reason to double celebrate today as its her 20th birthday, making her officially eligible for the draft. RotoSports reports she averages 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 36.9 minutes per game.

Leite told the Next Hoops, “My first year with Tarbes allowed me to show that I had the level to play in the [top] women’s league but above all else, perform while having significant responsibilities.”

The final pick for the Dallas Wings is Guard Ashley Owusu from Penn State who was selected in the third round. Penn State Athletics confirms the graduate guard finished her fifth season totaling 1,726 points for a career average of 13.8 points per game. Her point total throughout her five season ranks her 10th all-time in the Lady Lions record book! She surpassed 500 career assists and 500 career rebounds this season. She was named to second team All-Big Ten marking her fourth year earning conference postseason honors.

In More Dallas Wings news, you can also look forward to seeing Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Sheryl Swoopes and Nancy Lieberman joining the Dallas Wings 2024 broadcast team. Lieberman was named an official team ambassador for the Dallas Wings in March 2023, assisting with business development, brand expansion and community activations. Joining them is veteran play-by-play voice Ron Thulin, NCAA and WNBA champion Fran Harris, and experienced sideline reporter ShaVonne Herndon!

Photo Courtesy of Dallas Wings PR on Twitter

See the Wings LIVE at their preseason game May 3rd versus the Indiana Fever and their newest star Caitlyn Clark! Our home opener is May 15 versus the Chicago Sky. Games are held in Arlington at UTA’s College Park Center and according to their website, all court side seating and season ticket suite inventory are sold out! Luckily, there are still some individual game tickets for the 2024 season available and they will go on sale on April 18 at 10 a.m.

