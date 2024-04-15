Da Baby Just Flipped The Script Over A $20,000 YouTube Skit

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Da Baby was recently trending all last night , after news spread that he allegedly ran off on a youtuber’s $20,000 savings.

The Youtuber made it extra trending online by adding in that his grandmother’s cancer chemotherapy money was used to help make this whole

situation work. Da Baby got the news and quickly responded via Instagram , while adding what he’s going to do to flip the script. Paying the queens

for their time. Reports from the payer is that a faulty question was asked & Da Baby wasn’t feeling the preposterous energy.

