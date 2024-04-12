Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Love Lessons with Dear Future Wifey Podcast’s Laterras Whitfield

| 04.12.24
Dismiss
Dear Future Wifey Podcast's Laterras Whitfield

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

According to this guest, there’s no better person to teach about doing “right” in relationships than someone who has done it “wrong”! We’re talking love, commitment, and marriage with the host of Dear Future Wifey Podcast, Laterras Whitfield!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Laterras joins the show tell explain exactly how he is using the mistakes from his previous marriage, to teach love lessons to the masses. His podcast is a L.I.T (Living Intentionally and Transparently) space where viewers and listeners can enjoy to hundreds of relationship stories from couples and individuals from all different walks of life.

On one hand, he hosts the podcast to help others grow, heal, and learn. One the other hand, he is faith-based journeying to “discover, uncover, and recover love” as he searches for his future wifey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Be sure to check out the Dear Future Wifey Podcast if you enjoy interviews with singles, married couples, divorcees, and those in between.

CLICK FOR DEAR FUTURE WIFEY FULL EPISODES

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

RELATED: Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold &amp; Bougie Reality Show

RELATED: Financial Literacy and Invest Fest 2024 with EYL, MG The Mortgage Guy &amp; Michael MacDonald

RELATED:Hustler of the Week: “King of Seamoss” Alexiou Gibson

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

SEE ALSO

Love Lessons with Dear Future Wifey Podcast’s Laterras Whitfield  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
15 items
News

Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76

News

Astrology Influencer’s Murder-Suicide Draws Attention To Black Women And Mental Health Awareness

15 items
News

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

Style & Fashion

Russell Wilson Is Essence’s Second ‘Sexiest Man Of The Moment’

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close