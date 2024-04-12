Listen Live
Breaking: Shooting at Southeast Dallas High School

Published on April 12, 2024

According to WFAA, a shooting has occurred at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas. At this time there is heavy police enforcement on school grounds.

 

The school has since tweeted all staff and students are safe. Parents will receive a letter with further details.

 

 

