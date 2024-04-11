OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

OJ Simpson, the former NFL legend famously tried for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, has died at the age of 76.

His family issued a brief statement on his social media accounts:

On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.

According to an exclusive from TMZ, Simpson reportedly battled prostate cancer in recent years. His health took a turn for the worse recently, with him receiving hospice care in the last few months.

Local 10 News in Vegas first reported his cancer diagnosis in February, though details were hazy. Simpson even denied that he was in hospice in an X post on February 9.

Simpson’s last post was two days later, on February 11. Noticeably frail, he seemed to be in high spirits as he cheered for the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

A Life Of Tremendous Highs…and Catastrophic Lows

Born on July 9, 1947 in San Francisco, Simpson was a star player for the USC Trojans, winning the Heisman Trophy as a senior. He was selected first overall by the Buffalo Bills during the 1969 NFL/AFL Draft.

During his nine seasons with the Bills, the running back received five Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections from 1972-1976. He was also the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, earning him MVP honors.

Following his retirement from football, Simpson went on to a successful career as an actor and broadcaster. Acting credits included Roots, Dragnet 1968, and, most notably, The Naked Gun film franchise.

However, his accomplishments soon took a backseat to his tumultuous personal life.

Marrying Nicole Brown in 1985, the marriage lasted only seven years, during which Simpson faced accusations of spousal abuse.

That all came to a head on June 12, 1994, when Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, were found stabbed to death outside her home in LA. With Simpson being an immediate person of interest, he became the subject of an low-speed pursuit by police. Viewed by 95 million people on TV, it became one of the most-watched events in history.

This, of course, led to the “Trial of The Century,” where OJ was famously defended by a team of defense attorneys, led by the late Johnnie Cochran. During the trial, Cochran relied heavily on LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman’s racist remarks in the past, which the defense team suggested could’ve led to him planting bloody gloves at the scene. OJ tried on the gloves in court, which ended up not fitting properly. That led to Cochran’s now-infamous line: “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

To the shock of everyone, Simpson was acquitted of the double murder charges. However, he would later be brought to civil court, where he was found liable for the deaths and ordered to pay millions of dollars to the families.

Simpson had other legal issues following the trial, including imprisonment in 2008 after being found guilty of stealing sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He was released on parole in 2017 and has lived a quiet life since then.

He is survived by four children and a host of grandchildren.

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76 was originally published on foxync.com