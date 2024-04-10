DFW Says Goodbye To Eclipse, Hello U.S. Navy Blue Angels

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

North Texas is booming with events and special guests in 2024. Fresh off the total solar eclipse, this weekend brings more excitement as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will touch down in Fort Worth at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve!

The Blue Angles are a Flight Demonstration Squadron apart of our U.S. Navy. They are the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world with 17 officers who voluntarily serve per the U.S. Navy Blue Angels website.

According to WFAA, this will be the first time they have made an appearance in the DFW since 2020 when they came to honor frontline medical staff during the pandemic.

Courtesy of National Veterans Memorial Museum

The Blue Angels are headlining the ‘Wings Over Cowtown’ show Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but reservations for parking spots are strongly suggested for a better view. ABC spoke with the base’s Commanding Officer, Captain Beau Hufstetl who says they are expecting around 50,000.

They are urging viewers to arrive by 1:00 PM to park on base, after 1:00PM parking will only be available at Ridgmar mall .

Currently there are about 8,000 spaces available. Once claimed, there will be another 3,500 spots with free shuttle at Ridgmar Mall. You must have a parking pass to get onto the installation. We also found this in bold print.

Walk-ups, Bicycles, Taxis, Uber, and Lyft are NOT PERMITTED.

We highly suggest you don’t “try it”.

For more info on parking, scheduling, volunteering, and more visit the Wings Over Cowtown website!