Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show

| 03.28.24
We’re talking all about Bold & Bougie with executive-producer Carlos King and cast member Crystal Renay.

As King noted, “This [show] is the answer to [the want for] grown [black] women, having grown folks conversations.” It’s truly the show the audience has been waiting for!

Bad & Bougie follows “five boss women balance it all while living their best lives on their own terms in Atlanta” (Wetv.com). Be sure to catch new episodes on WeTV Thursday nights!

Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

