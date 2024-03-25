Listen Live
Reality TV

Season Two of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” Is On The Way [Teaser Trailer]

The two groups look to settle their differences... with one big absence!

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"

Source: Andrew J Cunningham / Getty

Well, it looks like R&B veterans SWV & Xscape are coming back with another season of their Bravo reality series, and the teaser trailer just dropped!

As first reported by theJasmineBRAND, a promo for the new season of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B was unveiled on social media on Monday (Mar. 25), showing the ladies having a therapy session with the show’s producer, Mona Scott Young.

Season one of the series, which premiered in March 2023, showcased the groups coming together to plan a joint tour following their very successful VERZUZ battle. However, tensions between the two groups (and, in Xscape’s case, tensions with each other) came to the surface very quickly.

Judging by the teaser promo, it is safe to say that the new season will focus on the ladies trying to settle their differences and come together once more. It is also safe to say that founding Xscape member LaTocha Scott will not be back for season two, as she continues to develop her career as a solo artist.

More details, including a premiere date, are forthcoming.

RELATED:

Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV; Demanding They Headline Tour

Hot Spot: Tamika Scott Tearfully Comments on Relationship with Sister LaTocha Scott [LISTEN]

Black Music Awards Blue Carpet: SWV, Robin Thicke, Tweet, Roxanne Shante + More! [WATCH EXCLUSIVE]

SEE ALSO

Season Two of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” Is On The Way [Teaser Trailer]  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Beauty

Cardi B Is A Sexy Porcelain Doll In New Music Cover Art

News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Not Be On Streaming Platforms

Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close