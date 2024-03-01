New Music Alert: All The Outfit Details From Cardi B’s “Like What” Music Video

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is back – and she’s giving the girlies something to talk about with fire ‘fits, lyrics that hit, and an old-school beat to dance to. After a brief hiatus, she dropped “Like What (Freestyle)” new bars over Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B*tch.”

By midnight on March 1, new song visuals and audio hit the internet, igniting Bardi fans. Cardi B’s partner in crime, Offset, directed the video (fueling reconciliation rumors).

“Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherf—in’ year, b–ch,” Cardi says in the song. “I ain’t really talked my shi–t in a minute.”

The new track comes after days of teased promotion. “Like What (Freestyle)” is the sexy femcee’s first solo drop since 2021’s “Up.” After collabs with Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Offset, fans are excited about the possibility of a sophomore album and new solo music on Cardi’s horizon.

Cardi B wears three different looks – and the looks all kill.

In true Cardi B fashion, the NYX ambassador’s “Like What” visuals are filled with dope fashion, hair, and nail looks. Each fit ate down, showing Cardi B’s ability to make waves in both music and trend.

As Cardi would say, she wore three “different looks, and the looks all killed.”

Cardi walks into the screen with a full-length grey and black mink. As she moves, so does the fur, giving drama and over-the-top fabulousness. She paired the coat with a sexy black string vinyl bikini with a criss-cross design, black booties, and stacked jewelry.

Her hair and makeup match the coat, giving ’90s vibes. Her hair was slick and swooped, and her makeup was topped off with a black lip-lined bold red look.

Cardi’s second look is a pink, out-of-this-world fur ensemble from AREA. The fit includes a cropped pink fur bolero and stacked buckled fur platforms. Cardi’s hair and makeup complement the couture look with custom spray-painted pink lashes and brows and a molded updo with pearl and pink flower hair pins.

Cardi ends the video shining ‘bright like a diamond’ and sparkling to the ‘gawds in a rhinestone bikini. She adds to the blinged-out set with matching glitter waist-high slouchy boots and exaggerated cluster rhinestone earrings and bracelets. Her hair is edgy and bold in a platinum blonde mullet. (Side note: if you can’t tell by now, girlies and mullets are the next hair trend).

Cardi brought a hair, fashion, and beauty power squad to help her pull off the head-turning ensembles. Kollin Carter styled the clothing, Tokyo Stylez designed the hair, and Erika La Pearl made Cardi’s makeup flawless.

See Cardi B’s new music video below.

