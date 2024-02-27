Letoya Luckett is named a special guest of the “She Is” Awards.

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Dallas is excited to welcome singer, songwriter Letoya Lucket as a special guest at the first annual ‘She Is…’ Award Ceremony. She Is… a trailblazer whose presence will undoubtedly add a unique and inspiring dimension to the event.

Join the ladies of Radio One Dallas to highlight community and businesswomen leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 3pm to 6pm at the On The Levee event venue.

We are excited to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who are making a significant impact and doing it unapologetically.

This new award ceremony aims to honor the contributions of women who inspire others to strive further in their endeavors. This event will recognize women in five categories including Entrepreneurship and Business, Social Advocacy, Health and Beauty, and more.

Attendees will enjoy food, fun, networking, and more entertaining experiences. The goal is for everyone in attendance to feel seen and inspired to chase their ambitions unapologetically. The event will shine a light on multiple women who have not only achieved personal success but have also committed their life to creating a positive and lasting impact on our community. This event is open to all, and we encourage everyone to engage and build meaningful relationships.

Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Dallas, Tami Honesty remarked, “March 17th marks a momentous occasion as we gather to celebrate the incredible achievements of women in Dallas-Fort Worth. The ‘She Is…’ Award Ceremony for Women’s History Month will shine a spotlight on the inspiring contributions of women who have shaped our community and broken barriers. Join us as we honor their resilience, leadership, and unwavering commitment to empowerment.”